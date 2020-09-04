Report: Cowboys will place Sean Lee and possibly Jourdan Lewis on IR

Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee will begin the season on injured reserve, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports, and cornerback Jourdan Lewis is “among other viable candidates” for the team’s IR list.

Lee, 34, did not practice during training camp because of an undisclosed injury. Gehlken reports Lee was diagnosed with a sports hernia during the strength and conditioning phase of camp.

Lewis injured his left ankle Aug. 20 and has not practiced since.

The injured reserve rules have loosened for 2020 with teams able to activate as many players as they want, and players allowed to resume practice and play as soon as 21 calendar days from the day of placement on the list. The only restriction is a team cannot activate the same player more than once.

The Cowboys also have receiver Amari Cooper, receiver Ventell Bryant, linebacker Luke Gifford, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, safety Xavier Woods and right tackle La’el Collins still out of practice.

Gehlken also reports the Cowboys have informed offensive lineman Cody Wichmann and tight end Cole Hikutini of their release.

Wichmann, whom Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and offensive line coach Marc Colombo know well, has made 18 career starts, all for the Rams.

UPDATE 3:37 P.M. ET: The Cowboys announced they cut running back Darius Anderson and defensive end Joe Jackson along with Hikutini and Wichmann.