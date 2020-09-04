Report: Jadeveon Clowney advised to wait for cuts so suitors can clear space

Getty Images

It appears Jadeveon Clowney will have a contract with someone soon, but it might not happen today.

The defensive end’s representation has advised him to wait for cut down day to end Saturday so “teams involved, including others, could possibly have extra money to pay for the free agent. Either way, it’s Clowney’s call,” Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Reports surfaced Thursday that at least three teams are interested in signing Clowney, with the Saints sending an “all-out blitz.” Titans coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Friday his team has offered Clowney a contract.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated Thursday his team has left the door open for a Clowney return, though it appears Clowney will get more money elsewhere.

It’s also not too late for another suitor to get involved.

To play in Week One, though, he will have to sign soon in order to pass a physical and clear COVID-19 protocol.

The three-time Pro Bowler has 32 sacks in six seasons since the Texans made him the No. 1 overall choice. He made 31 tackles, three sacks and an interception for the Seahawks last season as he played through a core muscle injury that required offseason surgery.

Seattle traded for Clowney on Sept. 1, 2019.