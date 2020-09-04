Report: Jets cut James Burgess

Getty Images

The Jets have released linebacker James Burgess, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Burgess, 26, started 10 games for the Jets in 2019, seeing action on 60 percent of the team’s defensive snaps for the season.

He spent a week on the COVID-19 list during training camp, with the Jets activating him back to the roster Aug. 13.

Burgess signed a one-year deal to remain with the Jets early in the free agency period. He joined the team as a waiver claim from the Dolphins last May.

Burgess made 80 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a half-sack in his one season with the Jets.