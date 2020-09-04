Report: Rams turned down trade offers for Gerald Everett

Getty Images

Rams tight end Gerald Everett will apparently stay in Los Angeles despite some interest from other teams.

The Rams have received calls from teams wanting to know if Everett trade would be available in a trade, but the Rams said no, according to Jordan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com.

The Rams selected Everett with the 44th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, and he’s currently heading into the fourth and final year on his rookie contract. He had a career-high 37 catches for 408 yards last season.

Everett is due a $1.3 million base salary this season.