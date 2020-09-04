Reports: Dolphins cutting Josh Rosen

Getty Images

The Dolphins are moving on from Josh Rosen after one season, according to multiple reports.

The team tried to trade him, but when they couldn’t find a taker, they decided to waive Rosen. They still have a few hours to find a trade partner before Rosen officially hits the waiver wire.

Miami traded second- and fifth-round choices for the quarterback after the 2019 draft, but Rosen became expendable after the Dolphins used a first-round choice on Tua Tagovailoa. Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to start the season.

Rosen made three starts for the Dolphins last season, going 0-3, before being benched. He threw for 567 yards with five interceptions and a touchdown.

The Cardinals drafted him with the 10th overall choice in 2018, but he went only 3-10. Arizona traded him to the Dolphins after using the No. 1 overall pick on Kyler Murray in 2019.

Rosen has not gotten much of a chance in either place but maybe a third team will give him more of a chance.