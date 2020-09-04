Rookie Sam Sloman wins Rams’ kicker competition

Getty Images

The Rams have found their new kicker.

Sam Sloman, a seventh-round rookie out of Miami of Ohio, has won the team’s kicking competition, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Sloman had been competing in camp with former XFL kicker Austin MacGinnis and former CFL kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. None of the three kickers in Rams camp has ever kicked in a regular-season NFL game.

The Rams have had stability at kicker since drafting Greg Zuerlein in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL draft, but with Zuerlein now in Dallas, they needed a new kicker, and now they have him.