Sean Payton: Saints “looking closely at what options we have”

Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney appears on the verge of signing a contract, and the Saints have emerged as a suitor in recent days.

Mike Vrabel confirmed the Titans have made an offer to the defensive end, and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated his team has left the door open for Clowney’s return.

Saints coach Sean Payton wouldn’t confirm his team is interested in Clowney when asked about the Pro Bowler on Friday. But Payton did allow that the Saints always are looking to upgrade their roster, and to that end, he pointed to moves they have made in late August 2006.

“Every year during the course of training camp, you’re always looking not only internally but externally, and if you feel like there’s a player that fits a vision and fits a role for your team, we’ve done that throughout our time here,” Payton said, via video from Ricardo LeCompte of WWLTV. “I think going back to ’06, shoot, we brought in (Mark) Simoneau right before the start of the season in a trade and the same way with Scott Shanle. We’ll look closely at what options we have, and it would be only with the right fit. Specifically, I won’t comment relative to just one player, but that’s something I think every club is paying attention to throughout the preseason.”

The latest news on Clowney is that his representation has advised him to wait until after Saturday’s cutdown deadline to select a home, allowing for teams to clear cap space.