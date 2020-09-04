Steelers will revisit contracts for Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert after season

USA TODAY Sports

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said before the 2019 season that he was more comfortable signing one-year deals than a long-term extension in Pittsburgh. His contract runs through 2021, per Ed Bouchette of TheAthletic.com.

Coach Mike Tomlin is under contract through 2021 with a club option for 2022.

If there are extensions for Tomlin and/or Colbert, they will come after the season.

“We’ll address that after the season,’’ Steelers president Art Rooney II told Bouchette. “I think we’re comfortable where we are. Both Kevin and Mike have done a great job for us, and I would hope they continue on. Now, our focus is really on playing this season and hopefully having a successful season.”

The Steelers have not had a season with a losing record since 2003, but they haven’t won the Super Bowl since 2008 and last won the AFC in 2010.

“Yeah, obviously we’re anxious; we’re anxious to get back,” Rooney said. “I know we have some players on this team who are older players. Obviously Ben (Roethlisberger) would love to get back there, and I think there’s a lot of people on this team who are pretty hungry at this point.”