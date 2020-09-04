Stick with PFT all weekend long for all the transactions

Getty Images

Labor Day weekend has a very different meaning for the NFL. From a labor standpoint, it’s by far the busiest weekend of the year.

It officially starts on Friday, with initial roster reductions due by 4:00 p.m. ET. Any players with fewer than four years of service who are released on Friday will be available to be claimed on waivers through Sunday morning at noon ET. Players who are released can stay in their former team’s hotel on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night at the team’s expense, and the players can be tested for COVID-19 through Monday.

On Saturday, all 32 teams must reduce to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. ET. Waivers close at noon ET on Sunday. Again, players who are release can stay in their former team’s hotel on Saturday and Sunday night, with COVID-19 testing through Monday.

On Sunday, teams will be awarded players on waivers, with more transactions throughout the day as teams that added players via waivers must make other roster moves in order to stay at 53. Practice squads can be formed, up to 16 in number. Six members of the practice squad can have unlimited NFL experience.

On Monday, players who are placed on injured reserve or the non-football injury list can be designated to return. This year, an unlimited number of players can be designated to return, with a minimum absence from practice of only three weeks.

We’ll be following all the moves here, with the AFC roster cuts listed here and the NFC roster cuts listed here.