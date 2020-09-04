Technical issues result in suspension of Cowboys’ ticket sales

Getty Images

The Cowboys had planned this week to begin selling single-game tickets through a special platform on SeatGeek. The plan backfired.

As explained by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, a rush of web traffic contributed to the suspension of ticket sales on Thursday. Gehlken adds that season-ticket holders have been informed that tickets will be made available again next Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

The Cowboys host the Falcons on Sunday, September 20.

Dallas plans to sell tickets in “pod” blocks to create social distancing between groups of fans. If someone purchases six tickets together, a portion of those tickets cannot later be sold separately.

The Cowboys have not specified the number of available tickets to the team’s games. Texas currently allows 50-percent capacity. Jones has said the Cowboys will sell less than 50 percent of the available tickets.

Ticket prices also have not been publicly disclosed. Via Gehlken, SeatGeek confirmed that tickets in four of the stadium’s 14 sections are higher than they were in 2019. Ticket prices in the other 10 sections remain unchanged.