Trent Williams thinks rookie Javon Kinlaw is a future defensive player of the year

Getty Images

The 49ers traded away a Pro Bowl defensive tackle, DeForest Buckner, for the first-round draft pick that would become rookie defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. San Francisco left tackle Trent Williams thinks the 49ers made a good move.

Williams said he’s been blown away by how well Kinlaw has played in his rookie training camp.

“Luckily I haven’t had to go against him in a one-on-one setting, him and [Laken Tomlinson] have some pretty epic battles, but I’ve had to block him in team play and he’s a ton man, he’s a lot to deal with,” Williams said on KNBR, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Even when he’s pulling off his rush, you still feel that power, you still feel that size. You can’t really teach that, you can’t really coach that. I tell him all the time he’s got Defensive Player of the Year written all over him. Getting with the D-line coach they have, [Kris] Kocurek is probably the best in the land, I honestly feel like he’s going to turn him into a nightmare in this NFL.”

Williams has been in the NFL since 2010 and has gone against many of the best defensive linemen in the league. Kinlaw has to look good to earn that kind of praise.