Washington will release Adrian Peterson

Posted by Josh Alper on September 4, 2020, 8:01 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Washington Football Team is moving forward without running back Adrian Peterson.

NFL Media reports that Peterson will be released as the team moves to 53 players ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Peterson appeared to be the likely starter in Washington after Derrius Guice was released this summer, but the team has opted to move in a different direction. Third-round pick Antonio Gibson, Bryce Love, Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic are the remaining backs in Washington.

Peterson was set to make a base salary of $2.25 million this season. Cutting him will save Washington just over $2.4 million in cap space with $750,000 in dead money.

The veteran back will become a free agent once the move is official and, per the reports, intends to continue playing with a new team.

18 responses to “Washington will release Adrian Peterson

  1. Seems like a weird move? Pretty affordable, was productive and projected starter. Maybe lost a few more steps?

  2. Wow!…he was probably their best RB..but you have to go YOUNG. Riverboat Ron is BULDING a young team.

  10. It’s a weird move given Rivera’s stated intent that AP was there as the exemplar of “professionalism”. He changed his mind which might tell you how slow AP has gotten over the last two seasons with the Washington Team. In 2017 he could still play buy 18 and 19 he never looked good to me sometimes running the a limp or a straight legged hop.

  11. WFT will enter week 1 with over $31mm in free cap space. Not sure what good that does for 2020.

    Next season they’ll have roughly $90mm in free cap space. That’s good for a new GM/HC who want to rebuild. I guess.

  12. Sad to see him go because he was a warrior. He was also the most reliable RB on the team. That said, this move signals that the WFT is not in “win now” mode but rather wants to evaluate young talent for the future. Washington fans have wanted a true rebuild for years; can’t complain now that they are making moves accordingly…

  14. My heart wants A-D to hang it up while still being viewed as a quality running. More than age he is likely a victim of the changing game. Very few teams use a downhill I-formatoin running game with a fullback any more and that’s always where Peterson has been most effective. My brain tells he wants to keep going but I don’t know who’s going to give him a chance. Is Vegas a possibility to backup Jacobs? Not sure who else they have.

  15. New England loves a battering ram on the squad. Maybe there is a spot there? BB knows how to utilize those big powerful backs.

  17. Well if the Washington team doesn’t want you at only 2 mill per then that says a lot. He is a ME guy anyways all that he cares about is to keep playing until he is 50 to TRY and catch Smith’s record. Don’t think anyone is going to sign his old but especially to be a starter, kiss those dreams goodbye AP!

