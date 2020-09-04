Washington will release Adrian Peterson

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team is moving forward without running back Adrian Peterson.

NFL Media reports that Peterson will be released as the team moves to 53 players ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Peterson appeared to be the likely starter in Washington after Derrius Guice was released this summer, but the team has opted to move in a different direction. Third-round pick Antonio Gibson, Bryce Love, Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic are the remaining backs in Washington.

Peterson was set to make a base salary of $2.25 million this season. Cutting him will save Washington just over $2.4 million in cap space with $750,000 in dead money.

The veteran back will become a free agent once the move is official and, per the reports, intends to continue playing with a new team.