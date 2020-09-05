49ers make moves to get to roster limit

Getty Images

The biggest news for the 49ers was getting wide receiver Deebo Samuel back, and there were few surprises among their moves to the 53-man roster limit.

After activating Samuel from the active/non-football injury list, they still had to put three players on reserve/physically unable to perform — defensive lineman Ronald Blair III, center Weston Richburg, and defensive lineman Jullian Taylor.

They also waived-injured offensive lineman Ross Reynolds, and released defensive lineman Alex Barrett, wide receiver River Cracraft, safety Johnathan Cyprien, defensive lineman Darrion Daniels, linebacker Evan Foster, offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu, tight end MarQueis Gray, tight end Chase Harrell, cornerback Tim Harris Jr., running back JaMycal Hasty, fullback Josh Hokit, wide receiver Jauan Jennings, cornerback Dontae Johnson, offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith, defensive lineman Dion Jordan, defensive lineman Cameron Malveaux, safety Jared Mayden, wide receiver Shawn Poindexter, offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley, offensive lineman William Sweet, cornerback Jamar Taylor, linebacker Joe Walker, and wide receiver Kevin White.