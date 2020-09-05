Alex Smith officially makes the cut to 53 players in Washington

USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team has officially set its initial 53-man roster for the 2020 season and it includes quarterback Alex Smith.

Smith was expected to make the team once he was cleared to resume practicing during training camp this summer as his entire $16 million salary for the season is guaranteed. Dwayne Haskins is going to start at quarterback and Kyle Allen also made the cut.

Several of Washington’s moves were reported ahead of their announcement on Saturday afternoon and they announced the release of running back Adrian Peterson on Friday. Safety Sean Davis was also released, center Ross Pierschbacher was waived and the team placed linebacker Reuben Foster and guard Mike Liedtke on injured reserve.

Defensive tackle Ryan Bee, cornerback Simeon Thomas and wide receiver Jordan Veasy are also on injured reserve. Washington also released cornerback Aaron Colvin, defensive end Nate Orchard and tight end Richard Rodgers.

Tackle Paul Adams, defensive tackle David Bada, defensive end Jordan Brailford, wide receiver Tony Brown, guard Joshua Garnett, tight end Hale Hentges, wide receiver Johnathon Johnson, cornerback Ryan Lewis, quarterback Steven Montez, linebacker Jared Norris, tackle Timon Parris, linebacker Donald Payne, wide receiver Trey Quinn, safety Jeremy Reaves, wide receiver Cam Sims, tackle David Steinmetz, and wide receiver Jester Weah were all waived.