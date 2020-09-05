Andre Roberts out as Bills drop to 53 players

Getty Images

The Bills are making a change in the return game for the 2020 season.

Andre Roberts made the Pro Bowl after handling punt and kickoff return duties for the team last year, but he was one of the cuts announced by the Bills as they set their initial 53-man roster on Saturday. Roberts averaged eight yards per punt return and 26.6 yards per kickoff return.

The Bills also parted ways with wide receivers Robert Foster and Duke Williams. Foster appeared in 26 games over the last two years while Williams had 12 catches in four appearances last season.

The Bills also cut tackle Trey Adams, defensive back Brian Allen, tight end Nate Becker, offensive lineman Evan Boehm, defensive end Bryan Cox Jr., tight end Jason Croom, guard Marquel Harrell, defensive back Dane Jackson, defensive back Cam Lewis, defensive end Mike Love, defensive back Dean Marlowe, tackle Victor Salako, defensive tackle Tanzel Smart, linebacker Andre Smith, defensive tackle Vincent Taylor, defensive back Josh Thomas, running back Christian Wade, tackle Brandon Walton, quarterback Davis Webb, running back Antonio Williams, and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer.

Tight end Tommy Sweeney will start the season on the physically unable to perform list. He will be ineligible to practice or play for the first six weeks of the season.