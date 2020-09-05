Bears release Cairo Santos

Getty Images

After the Bears signed veteran kicker Cairo Santos last month, head coach Matt Nagy indicated that the team could keep a pair of kickers this season.

If that’s the case, it looks like one will be on the practice squad. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that Santos has been released.

That leaves Eddy Pineiro as the only kicker on the roster. Pineiro won the job last season after an extended competition with several others and made 23-of-28 field goals for the Bears. He dealt with a groin injury this summer, but it would seem the team is comfortable with his health.

Santos played five games with the Titans last year and has seen regular season action with four other teams. One of those teams was the Bears as Santos kicked for them in two 2017 games.