Bears waive 2019 seventh-rounder Lachavious Simmons on way to 53 players

Getty Images

The Bears parted ways with a member of their 2020 draft class as they dropped to 53 players on Saturday.

Seventh-round offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons failed to make the club out of camp this summer. The Tennessee State product could wind up on the 16-player practice squad if he isn’t claimed by another team.

The Bears also waived 2019 seventh-round cornerback Stephen Denmark. Denmark spent last season on the practice squad.

As previously reported, the Bears released kicker Cairo Santos. They also released quarterback Tyler Bray, who was the only quarterback other than Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles on the roster this summer.

Running back Artavis Pierce, offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen, offensive lineman Badara Traore, defensive tackle Trevor McSwain, defensive end LaCale London, linebacker Rashad Smith, linebacker Ledarius Mack, wide receiver Rodney Adams, wide receiver Thomas Ives, wide receiver Reggie Davis, offensive lineman Sam Mustipher, and safety Xavier Crawford were also waived. Safety Marqui Christian is suspended for the first two games of the season.