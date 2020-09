Bengals cut 24 to get to roster limit

Getty Images

The Bengals have put together the roster that will surround No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.

The team cut 24 players Saturday, including quarterbacks Brandon Allen and Jake Dolegal, leaving them with just Burrow and second-year backup Ryan Finley.

They also waived the following players: defensive tackle Freedom Akinmoladun, defensive end Amani Bledsoe, defensive tackle Trey Dishon, tight end Jordan Franks, defensive end Kendall Futrell, long snapper Dan Godsil, safety Trayvon Henderson, wide receiver Trenton Irwin, offensive tackle Josh Knipfel, wide receiver DaMarkus Lodge, cornerback Greg Mabin, center Frederick Mauigoa, defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie, cornerback Torry McTyer, wide receiver Stanley Morgan, running back Jacques Patrick, cornerback Winston Rose, tight end Mason Schreck, safety Maurice Smith, linebacker Marcel Spears Jr., wide receiver Scotty Washington, and tight end Mitchell Wilcox.