Bengals cut Jake Dolegala, to get down to two quarterbacks

The Bengals are following along with what’s quickly becoming a trend.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Bengals are waiving quarterback Jake Dolegala.

Having already parted ways with Brandon Allen earlier today, that leaves just two quarterbacks on their active roster — top draft pick Joe Burrow and second-year backup Ryan Finley.

Of course, the Bengals have the first spot in waiver order this weekend, so they can take their pick of any of the released quarterbacks if they decide they need a third one on the active roster. And with names including former first-rounder Josh Rosen on that list, they have plenty of options.