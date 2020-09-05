Bengals waive Brandon Allen

Getty Images

Brandon Allen won’t be backing up Joe Burrow in Cincinnati this season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Allen is hitting the waiver wire on Saturday. Ryan Finley and Jake Dolegala were the other quarterbacks behind the first overall pick in Bengals camp this summer.

Allen signed with the Bengals on August 1 after spending last season with the Broncos. He made three starts after Joe Flacco‘s season-ending injury and went 39-of-84 for 515 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in those outings.

Allen was a Jaguars sixth-round pick in 2016 and also spent time with the Rams in 2017 and 2018. He saw no regular season action in either of those stops.