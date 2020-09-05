Bengals will have 6,000 fans at two October home games

Getty Images

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced earlier Saturday that his state’s two NFL teams could host up to 6,000 fans for four specific games.

The Bengals responded with a statement, saying they will have 6,000 fans at their Oct. 4 home game against the Jaguars and 6,000 fans for their home game against the Browns on Oct. 25.

“Today, the State of Ohio announced that it will grant a variance to the Cincinnati Bengals to host 6,000 fans at the Oct. 4 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Oct. 25 home game against the Cleveland Browns,” the Bengals statement said. “No further variances have been issued for other games, including the Bengals Sept. 13 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“The Bengals are thrilled with the prospect of having fans at our home games and will reach out shortly to season ticket members and fans with more specifics.”

The Browns are allowed 6,000 fans at their Sept. 17 home game against the Bengals and the Sept. 27 game against Washington.