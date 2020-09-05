Bills, Tre’Davious White agree to new contract

Getty Images

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White will be sticking around in Buffalo for a while.

White and the Bills have agreed to a four-year contract extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. There was no immediate word on the terms of the deal.

The Bills selected White with the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He made his first Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro in 2019.

White was slated to make a $1.8 million base salary this year and then a $10.2 million fifth-year option salary next year. He’s sure to make significantly more than $12 million over the next two years now.