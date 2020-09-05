Brian Flores on cutting Josh Rosen: “This was the best move for the Miami Dolphins”

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen looked good in camp until he didn’t. Until tales of how good he looked couldn’t be parlayed into a trade and Rosen, the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft, was waived.

“A lot of factors go into the decision-making, but we felt like even with that, this was the best move for the Miami Dolphins,” coach Brian Flores said Saturday, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, regarding the decision to release Rosen. “We don’t take any of this lightly.”

The Dolphins gave up a 2019 second-round pick to acquire Rosen from the Cardinals, a day after the Cardinals used the first overall pick in the draft on quarterback Kyler Murray.

“You don’t hit on every player,” Flores said. “On every trade. On every draft pick. Show me a team that’s hit on every one. And I’ll applaud that team. So I’m not saying there is any regrets. In the moment we felt that was the best move for the Dolphins. So it didn’t work out. We’ve moved on from Josh. And we’ll leave it at that.”

The Dolphins surely hope that someone else will claim Rosen’s contract on waivers; otherwise, they’ll be on the hook for the difference between the balance of his rookie deal and whatever he makes over the next two years.

The move also doesn’t mean that the Dolphins will proceed with only two quarterbacks on the roster.

“Look, you can never have enough quarterbacks,” Flores said. That may be true, but Rosen — whom Flores also called “immensely talented” — ended up being one too many.