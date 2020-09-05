Broncos announce cuts, with De’Vante Bausby among them

Getty Images

The Broncos have announced the transactions they made Saturday to reach the mandated 53-man limit.

The Broncos waived offensive tackle Quinn Bailey, running back LeVante Bellamy, receiver Trinity Benson, receiver Fred Brown, outside linebacker Malik Carney, safety Douglas Coleman III, running back Jeremy Cox, receiver Kendall Hinton, safety Alijah Holder, linebacker Justin Hollins, offensive lineman Tyler Jones, safety P.J. Locke, center Pat Morris, offensive tackle Darrin Paulo, offensive tackle Jake Rodgers, quarterback Brett Rypien, outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka, inside linebacker Josh Watson, offensive tackle Hunter Watts, receiver Cody White, defensive lineman DeShawn Williams and receiver Juwann Winfree.

Denver also released cornerback De’Vante Bausby, who competed for the team’s No. 3 cornerback role.

The Broncos waived/injured tight end Troy Fumagalli, who underwent a procedure last week.

They placed tight end Austin Fort on injured reserve, which ends his 2020 season but will allow him to remain with the organization. Fort underwent a procedure on his knee early in training camp.

The Broncos previously traded cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the Giants and released linebacker Todd Davis.

With its initial 53-man roster set, Denver can now choose to submit claims for players across the league that have been waived. The Broncos also will begin assembling their 16-player practice squad Sunday.