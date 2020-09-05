Browns confirm they’ll have fans present for first two home games

Getty Images

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Saturday that the Browns will be able to have up to 6,000 fans in FirstEnergy Stadium for their first two home games of the 2020 season and the Browns have released a statement confirming that’s how they plan to proceed.

There will be 1,500 fans in each quarter of the stadium’s lower bowl and all fans must use designated entrances and wear face coverings in order to access the stadium.

“We are thrilled, particularly on behalf of our fans, that we received approval to welcome back a limited capacity of approximately 10 percent at FirstEnergy Stadium for our first two home games in September,” the Browns said in a statement. “We will continue to closely monitor the ever-evolving circumstances related to COVID-19 and remain in frequent dialogue with each of these groups so we can properly adapt as needed with the hopes of potentially allowing more fans to attend games at a later date, if circumstances allow.”

The team said they will offer tickets to season ticket holders by grouping them in different blocks with set times to purchase tickets.