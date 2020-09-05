Browns get to 53-man limit

Getty Images

The Browns took care of the necessary business, waiving 24 players to get to the 53-man limit.

The players waived, some of which were previously reported included: Quarterbacks Kevin Davidson and Garrett Gilbert, running backs Dontrell Hilliard and Benny LeMay, fullback Johnny Stanton, wide receivers Ja'Marcus Bradley, Damion Ratley, and Taywan Taylor, tackles Brady Aiello, and Alex Taylor (injured), center Jon Toth, guards Michael Dunn and Willie Wright, defensive ends Robert McCray and Chad Thomas, defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, linebackers Solomon Ajayi, Willie Harvey, and Montrel Meander, cornerbacks A.J. Green, Robert Jackson, and Donovan Olumba, and safeties Elijah Benton and Javonte Moffatt.

Of the 53 they kept, 33 were on last year’s team, a significant group of holdovers for new coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry.

They also kept two quarterbacks, five tight ends and a fullback on the roster, suggesting they may not be finished making moves.