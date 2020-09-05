Bucs release A.Q. Shipley, place Justin Evans on PUP

Getty Images

The Buccaneers announced 26 roster moves Saturday, getting their active roster to the regular-season limit of 53 players.

The moves included the waiver of kicker Matt Gay, a 2019, fifth-round choice who was beaten out by veteran Ryan Succop. The only vested veteran the team released was center A.Q. Shipley, who signed Aug. 27.

Linebacker Chapelle Russell, a seventh-round choice this spring, did not make the initial roster.

The Bucs placed safety Justin Evans on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. He will miss at least the first six games after spending last season the PUP list.

Evans has a foot injury dating to 2018.

The Bucs waived guard Zack Bailey, running back Ray Calais, outside linebacker Kahzin Daniels, inside linebacker Noah Dawkins, outside linebacker Michael Divinity, safety D’Cota Dixon, center Anthony Fabiano, receiver Cyril Grayson, safety Javon Hagan, tight end Tanner Hudson, defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter, guard Nick Leverett, tight end Codey McElroy, cornerback Herb Miller, receiver Bryant Mitchell, running back Dare Ogunbowale, receiver Josh Pearson, defensive lineman Benning Potoa'e, receiver Spencer Schnell, center Zach Shackelford, quarterback Reid Sinnett and cornerback Mazzi Wilkins.