C.J. Goodwin, Justin March among Cowboys’ 16 cuts

The Cowboys have reached the 53-player limit, the team announced.

Their 16 cuts included cornerback C.J. Goodwin and linebacker Justin March.

March, 26, played all 32 games for the Cowboys over the past two seasons and seven games for them in 2017. He saw action on only 52 defensive snaps but was a core special teams player with 508 snaps.

March also has appeared in games for Seattle, Kansas City and Miami.

Goodwin, 30, played all 16 games for the Cowboys in 2019 and three games in 2018. He played 24 defensive snaps and 339 on special teams.

The Cowboys also cut offensive tackle Isaac Alarcon, linebacker Francis Bernard, cornerback Deante Burton, defensive end Ron'Dell Carter, defensive tackle Justin Hamilton, defensive end Ladarius Hamilton, center Marcus Henry, receiver Jon'Vea Johnson, receiver, Tevin Jones, safety Luther Kirk, fullback Sewo Olonilua, receiver Aaron Parker, cornerback Saivion Smith and cornerback Chris Westry.