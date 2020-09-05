Cardinals cut 16 more to get to 53-man limit

Getty Images

The Cardinals had gotten a head start on cuts this week, so they only had to make 16 moves Saturday to get to the 53-man limit.

That group included linebacker Evan Weaver, their sixth-round pick this year.

They also released running back D.J. Foster, safety Kentrell Brice, defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, tight end Dylan Cantrell, defensive lineman Trevon Coley, cornerback Ken Crawley, wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (injured), cornerback Chris Jones, offensive lineman Koda Martin, wide receiver Andre Patton, wide receiver A.J. Richardson, linebacker Reggie Walker, running back Jonathan Ward, wide receiver JoJo Ward, and cornerback Jace Whittaker.

They kept former CFL quarterback Clint Streveler, as coach Kliff Kingsbury said they were still considering whether he’d be their backup or they’d stick with Brett Hundley.