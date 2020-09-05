Chargers trim 27 players from roster to get to 53

Getty Images

As expected, the Chargers have placed safety Derwin James on injured reserve. That left them with 26 players who needed to be waived or released.

They did that on Saturday. Here’s the list of the for-now former Chargers.

Linebacker Asmar Bilal, running back Darius Bradwell, cornerback John Brannon, linebacker Cole Christiansen, receiver Jeff Cotton, guard Josh Dunlop, nose tackle Breiden Fehoko, linebacker Romeo Finley, defensive end Joe Gaziano, guard Nate Gilliam, running back Derrick Gore, guard Ryan Groy, fullback Bobby Holly, linebacker Malik Jefferson, receiver Darius Jennins, receiver Tyron Johnson, defensive end Jessie Lemonier, cornerback Kevin McGill, defensive back Quenton Meeks, fullback Gabe Nabers, tackle Ryan Roberts, receiver Dalton Schoen, tackle Trent Scott, defensive tackle TJ Smith, center/guard Cole Toner, and cornerback Donte Vaughn.

Up to 16 players can be added to the practice squad. Thus, there’s a chance only 10 of those 26 won’t be part of the team in 2020.