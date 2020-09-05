Chiefs release Adrian Colbert

Getty Images

Safety Adrian Colbert‘s stay with the Chiefs has come to an end.

There are multiple reports of Colbert’s release on Saturday morning. Colbert signed with the Chiefs on August 21 after being cut by the Dolphins.

Colbert was a 49ers seventh-round pick in 2017 and spent two seasons with the team before being waived last September. He spent a month with the Seahawks before moving on to play six games for the Dolphins.

Colbert has 80 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 27 career games.

Tyrann Mathieu, Juan Thornhill, Daniel Sorensen, Tedric Thompson and Armani Watts remain on hand at safety for the Chiefs.