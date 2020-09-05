Colts cut Chad Kelly, Joey Hunt

Getty Images

The Colts announced their transactions to reduce their roster to the league-mandated 53 players.

Their moves included the cuts of quarterback Chad Kelly and center Joey Hunt.

Indianapolis has Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett at quarterback and drafted Jacob Eason in the fourth round. Kelly spent time on the Colts’ practice squad and active roster last year.

Kelly, a seventh-round choice of the Broncos in 2017, has played one career game but has never thrown a pass.

Hunt, 26, signed with the Colts on Aug. 23. The Seahawks made him a sixth-round pick in 2016, and he spent his first four seasons in Seattle.

He re-signed with the Seahawks this offseason, but Seattle released him in July.

Hunt has played 34 games while making 11 starts in his career.

The Colts also waived cornerback Andre Chachere, defensive tackle Kameron Kline, tight end Dominique Dafney, offensive guard Jake Eldrenkamp, receiver Daurice Fountain, tight end Farrod Green, defensive end Gerri Green, receiver DeMichael Harris, offensive tackle Brandon Hitner, receiver Marcus Johnson, kicker Chase McLaughlin, offensive tackle Carter O'Donnell, center Javon Patterson, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, cornerback Jackson Porter, safety Donald Rutledge, cornerback Tremon Smith, tight end Andrew Vollert, defensive tackle Chris Williams, defensive tackle Robert Windsor and cornerback Travis Reed

They released tight end Xavier Grimble.