Colts cut Chase McLaughlin

Chase McLaughlin replaced Adam Vinatieri as the Colts’ kicker last season, but he wasn’t able to hold off a challenge in training camp this summer.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Colts are cutting McLaughlin on Saturday. That leaves undrafted rookie Rodrigo Blankenship as the only kicker on the roster.

McLaughlin made 5-of-6 field goals and all 11 extra points he tried in four games with the Colts. He also kicked for the Chargers and 49ers during the 2019 season and was 18-of-23 on field goals while hitting every extra point attempt across all three stops.

Blankenship won the Lou Groza Award in 2019 as the top kicker in college football. He was 80-of-97 on field goals and 200-of-200 on extra points while at Georgia.