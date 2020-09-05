Daily COVID-19 testing extended “until further notice”

Getty Images

NFLPA president JC Tretter recently said the union was going to push the league to continue daily COVID-19 testing, and they’ve gotten their wish.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL and the NFLPA agreed to extend daily testing “until further notice” for individuals in Tier One and Tier Two. Previously, daily testing was supposed to extend until today.

There will be a “pregame” test the morning before the game, which could alleviate most of the concerns about false positives.

Otherwise, it’s a continuation of what has been a solid trend for the league. Despite not operating in the kind of bubble that has allowed the NBA to operate without positive tests, the league has prevented any kind of widespread outbreaks.

That obviously gets tougher when teams begin traveling to other cities, but the news so far has been good.