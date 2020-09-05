David Moore reworks contract with Seahawks

Getty Images

Wide receiver David Moore is set to stick with the Seahawks through the cut to 53 players after reworking his contract for the 2020 season.

Moore was set to make $2.13 million under the terms of the restricted free agent tender he signed with the team this offseason, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he has reworked his deal in order to stick with Seattle.

Moore has been with the Seahawks since 2017 and he’s become a regular in the lineup over the last two seasons. He’s caught 43 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns while appearing in 30 regular season games. He also has a pair of catches for 57 yards in three postseason outings.

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett sit atop a wide receiver depth chart that also includes Paul Richardson, John Ursua, Phillip Dorsett, sixth-round pick Freddie Swain and, if he’s reinstated from suspension, Josh Gordon.