DeAndre Washington among Chiefs’ cuts to 53

Getty Images

Even after running back Damien Williams opted out because of COVID-19, the Chiefs found a new starting running back in first-rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

As a result, they carved into their running back depth when they cut to the 53-man limit.

Veteran running back DeAndré Washington was among the Chiefs moves Saturday, leaving just Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson behind their first-rounder on the depth chart. Washington was signed to a one-year deal this offseason, after spending his first four years with the Raiders.

The Chiefs were also among the teams keeping just two quarterbacks, with Matt Moore and Jordan Ta'amu among their cuts, leaving Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne.

They also released the following players: tackle Jackson Barton, defensive back Rodney Clemons, linebacker Omari Cobb, safety Adrian Colbert, wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, wide receiver Jody Fortson, linebacker Darius Harris, tight end Daniel Helm, defensive back Lavert Hill, defensive tackle Braxton Hoyett, guard Ryan Hunter, cornerback Chris Lammons, defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence, wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb, running back Elijah McGuire, quarterback Matt Moore, tackle Greg Senat, wide receiver Justice Shelton-Mosley, defensive end Breeland Speaks, quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, defensive end Tim Ward, offensive lineman Darryl Williams.

They also put cornerback Bashaud Breeland and defensive tackle Mike Pennel on the reserve/suspended list, and tackle Martinas Rankin on reserve/PUP.