Deebo Samuel coming off NFI list, Ronald Blair staying on PUP

Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed hope this week that wide receiver Deebo Samuel would be able to practice in the days leading up to Week One and the 49ers are keeping that door open for him.

Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that Samuel will be taken off the non-football injury list as the team sets its initial 53-man roster. Samuel has been recovering from a broken foot and he would be ineligible to play for six weeks if he remained on the list.

Since that’s not the case, Samuel could play against Arizona in the season opener.

Defensive lineman Ronald Blair won’t be able to do that. Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that he will remain on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL.