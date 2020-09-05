Devonta Freeman visiting Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars have three running backs on their initial 53-man roster, but they may be making a move to bolster their backfield.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that former Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is set for a visit with the Jaguars.

Freeman has been out of work since being released by the Falcons early in the offseason. There was word of interest from a few teams, but all moved in other directions while Freeman changed agents and kept looking for work.

Chris Thompson, Devine Ozigbo and James Robinson were the running backs to make Jacksonville’s roster on Saturday while Ryquell Armstead is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Should Freeman sign, it seems likely he would move to the top of the depth chart.