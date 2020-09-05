Dolphins make the cut to 53 players

Getty Images

The most notable cut that the Dolphins made to get to 53 players was revealed on Friday when word broke that quarterback Josh Rosen would be let go.

That move became official on Saturday when the team announced all of their cuts. They also announced a trade with the Raiders for 2020 third-round pick Lynn Bowden, who is listed as a wide receiver by Miami after being used as a running back in Las Vegas.

The Dolphins also waived running back Salvon Ahmed, cornerback Breon Borders, defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, guard Shaq Calhoun, wide receiver Matt Cole, linebacker Trent Harris, cornerback Tae Hayes, safety Nate Holley, tackle Jonathan Hubbard, guard Danny Isidora, wide receiver Gary Jennings, linebacker Kylan Johnson, wide receiver Andy Jones, defensive tackle Benito Jones, wide receiver Kirk Merritt, tight end Chris Myarick, defensive tackle Durval Queiroz Neto, defensive end Tyshun Render, offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland, cornerback Ken Webster, tight end Nate Wieting.

Defensive back Nate Brooks was waived-injured and running back Kalen Ballage was waived with an injury settlement.