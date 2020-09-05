Eagles make final moves to get to 53

Getty Images

The Eagles got most of the way down to their mandatory 53-man roster with moves on Friday, and on Saturday they finished the job.

In addition to putting G Brandon Brooks on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, the Eagles waived CB Rasul Douglas, CB Sidney Jones, DE Shareef Miller, G Sua Opeta, DE Joe Ostman, DT Anthony Rush, TE Noah Togiai, T Prince Tega Wanogho and DT Raequan Williams.

The wide receiver position has been much watched in Philadelphia, and the Eagles kept seven of them: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, John Hightower, DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward and Quez Watkins.

Three quarterbacks made the roster, with Nate Sudfeld and rookie Jalen Hurts backing up Carson Wentz.

The 53-man roster is not in any way final, as the Eagles and other NFL teams typically make additional moves in the days before the first game of the season.