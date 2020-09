Getty Images

The Eagles spent a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft on cornerback Sidney Jones, and after three years they’ve seen enough.

Jones is going to be cut today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It’s still possible some team could throw a seventh-round pick at the Eagles to get Jones, but it appears he’ll be available on waivers.

Jones played in just one game as a rookie and has had trouble staying healthy throughout his career. Last year he played 29 percent of the Eagles’ defensive snaps.