Eagles waive Rasul Douglas, Shareef Miller

Sidney Jones isn’t the only cornerback from the 2017 draft being dispatched by the Eagles on Saturday.

The Eagles took Rasul Douglas in the third round, one round behind Jones, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports he is joining Jones on the waiver wire as Philly gets to 53 players.

Douglas played in 46 regular season games and six postseason games for the Eagles. Super Bowl LII was one of those playoff contests and Douglas started each of the team’s games in the 2018 postseason. He has 118 tackles and five interceptions over his entire regular season career.

Rapoport also reports that the team is waiving defensive end Shareef Miller. The 2019 fourth-round pick played in one game during his rookie season.