Falcons get to 53-man roster limit

The Falcons kept just two quarterbacks, but they held onto all their draft picks as they made their initial cuts to the 53-man roster.

The team announced the release of 25 players to get to the limit by Saturday’s deadline.

The Falcons released the following players: defensive back Delrick Abrams Jr., defensive tackle Hinwa Allieu, offensive tackle Ka'John Armstrong, quarterback Kurt Benkert, defensive back Jamal Carter, defensive back Chris Cooper, running back Mikey Daniel, defensive end Austin Edwards, guard Justin Gooseberry, wide receiver Devin Gray, wide receiver Juwan Green, defensive back Tyler Hall, guard Sean Harlow, defensive back Josh Hawkins, offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk, offensive tackle Sailosi Latu, quarterback Kyle Lauletta, wide receiver Jalen McCleskey, tight end Jared Pinkney, running back Craig Reynolds, linebacker Edmond Robinson, wide receiver Chris Rowland, wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, linebacker Ray Wilborn, and defensive back J.J. Wilcox.

The also still have defensive end Steven Means on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and cornerback Jordan Miller will serve a three-game suspension to start the year.