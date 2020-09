Getty Images

The Falcons may not be able to start an offense made entirely of first-round picks after all.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Falcons are cutting wide receiver Laquon Treadwell.

The former Vikings first-rounder was a low-risk investment this offseason, and gave them the option of putting 11 former first-rounders on the field at once (assuming a three-receiver set and no fullback).

But he apparently failed to impress, much as he did in Minnesota.