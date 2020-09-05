Falcons waive quarterback Kyle Lauletta

Getty Images

Kyle Lauletta didn’t have long to make an impression on the Falcons, and it wasn’t long enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, the Falcons waived the quarterback Saturday.

He was just signed Wednesday, so they might have brought him in with a spot on the practice squad in mind.

The 2018 fourth-round pick of the Giants was in camp with the Eagles this summer, and he’s already made the workout rounds, as teams try to make sure they have plenty of quarterbacks.

The Falcons still have Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub, and Kurt Benkert on the roster at the moment.