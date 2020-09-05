Former employees intend to sue Washington Football Team over video outtakes

Getty Images

With more than 40 former employees claiming that they have endured sexual harassment while working for the Washington Football Team, litigation seems inevitable.

The Washington Post reports that, on Friday, lawyers representing more than 20 former Washington employees informed the team that a lawsuit will be filed over the use of outtakes from multiple videos documenting the making of the annual cheerleader calendar.

“We are currently investigating [the cheerleaders’] claims and intend to file a lawsuit on their behalf to seek redress for this sexually exploitative and abhorrent conduct,” lawyers Lisa Banks and Debra Katz said in a letter to Snyder. The letter, per the Post, also instructs the team to preserve any relevant video footage, any internal communications related to the video, and any records reflecting sexual harassment policies or complaints.

Although the videos were created more than a decade ago, the statute of limitations arguably did not begin to run until the persons who appear on the videos became aware that clips intended for the cutting-room floor allegedly became separate videos allegedly prepared at the behest of former team executive Larry Michael, allegedly for transmission to owner Daniel Snyder.

Other former employees claiming sexual harassment in the workplace may have a much harder time suing, if the last of the alleged incidents happened beyond the applicable statute of limitations. For claims of this nature, a two-year statute of limitations usually applies.