Giants cut 28 to get to 53-man limit

The Giants carried just two quarterbacks, and have two players who are likely to go on injured reserve tomorrow, after making their initial cuts to 53.

The team released quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Alex Tanney, and both are eligible to return to the practice squad (since Daniel Jones and Colt McCoy remain on the 53).

They also released the following players: inside linebacker Ryan Connelly, defensive tackle Chris Slayton, cornerback Chris Williamson, wide receivers Johnny Holton, Alex Bachman, Derrick Dillon, Austin Mack, and Binjimen Victor; running back Tavien Feaster; tight ends Eric Tomlinson and Garrett Dickerson; offensive linemen Jon Halapio, Eric Smith, Tyler Haycraft and Kyle Murphy; defensive linemen Daylon Mack and Niko Lalos; linebacker Josiah Tauaefa; defensive backs Grant Haley, Montre Hartage (injured), Brandon Williams, Dravon Askew-Henry, KeiVarae Russell, Jarren Williams and Prince Smith, Jr.; and long snapper Carson Tinker.

They’re likely to create two more spots at some point after today, by placing linebacker David Mayo (knee) and rookie safety Xavier McKinney (foot) on injured reserve list, which would allow them to return after missing at least three games.