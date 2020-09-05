Jadeveon Clowney deal “not done” yet

Getty Images

Free agent Jadeveon Clowney is close to a deal, but a source tells PFT that it’s “not done” yet.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports Clowney is expected to sign with the Titans.

But until a deal is agreed upon and signed, anything can happen.

The Saints have made a strong push in recent days to land the coveted pass rusher.

A deal with the Titans would reunite Clowney with coach Mike Vrabel, who was on the Texans defensive staff for Clowney’s first four seasons in the league.

It was almost exactly a year ago — on cutdown weekend — that the Seahawks acquired Clowney from the Texans in a trade.

The three-time Pro Bowler has 32 sacks in six seasons since the Texans made him the No. 1 overall choice. He made 31 tackles, three sacks and an interception for the Seahawks last season as he played through a core muscle injury that required offseason surgery.