Jadeveon Clowney parts ways with Bus Cook, again

Last year, as Labor Day weekend approached, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney fired agent Bus Cook. This year, Clowney has done it again.

Per multiple sources, Clowney has parted ways with Cook.

News of the move comes as the market for Clowney heats up, with the Saints, Titans, and Seahawks all interested. It’s unknown when the termination of Cook specifically happened, whether Clowney remains in the five-day window that prevents him from hiring a new agent, and whether Cook waived the five-day window.

Last year, a franchise-tagged Clowney fired Cook and then rehired Cook a few days later, before doing the deal that resulted in a trade from the Texans to the Seahawks.

It’s possible Clowney will do a deal on his own. Per multiple sources, however, it’s currently believed he will eventually hire Kennard McGuire.