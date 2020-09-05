Jadeveon Clowney says he has not made a decision

Getty Images

Forty-five minutes after Jadeveon Clowney reportedly was expected to sign with the Titans, the pass rusher still does not have a new home.

PFT reported the deal is “not done,” according to a source, and now comes confirmation straight from the player.

Clowney told NFL reporter Josina Anderson that he “still has not made a decision. Teams are still calling.”

So until a deal is done, it’s not. Clowney still might reach agreement with the Titans, but he hasn’t yet. That gives the Saints (and any other team) time to make a last pitch/offer.

The Saints have made a strong push in recent days, and the Seahawks always have kept the door open for Clowney’s return.